Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3C4JU ISIN: SE0016797732 Ticker-Symbol: 0VK 
Tradegate
08.11.21
08:00 Uhr
4,362 Euro
+0,016
+0,37 %
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2021 | 11:05
80 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Storskogen Group AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (414/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Storskogen Group
AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2021-11-11. Last day of trading is set to
2024-05-02. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025892
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
