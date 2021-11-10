- (PLX AI) - TeamViewer Full-year 2021 and mid-term guidance confirmed.
- • Sees Total Addressable Market (TAM) of c. EUR 19 bn in 2021, which is expected to grow at 18% p.a. through 2025
- • Says SMB business is still TeamViewer's largest segment with a generally strong track record that has recently seen a slowdown based on a pull forward effect during the pandemic as well as increased competition at the lower end
- • However, the business is set to grow in line with the market, the company said
