Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMWS ISIN: SE0000652216 Ticker-Symbol: H9I 
Berlin
10.11.21
08:08 Uhr
52,00 Euro
+4,87
+10,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICA GRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICA GRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,2453,8011:29
53,4453,5811:22
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2021 | 11:17
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in ICA Gruppen due to offer (213/21)

The following information is based on the press release from ICA Gruppen AB
(ICA Gruppen) published on November 10, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

ICA-handlarnas Förbund and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB, through Murgröna Holding
AB, have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in
ICA Gruppen so that every one (1) ICA Gruppen share held will entitle their
holder to a cash payment of SEK 534 per share. If ICA Gruppen, as a result of
the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading
in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives
trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in ICA Gruppen (ICA) and (2)
settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the
attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025891
ICA GRUPPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.