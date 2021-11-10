NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in ICA Gruppen due to offer (213/21)

The following information is based on the press release from ICA Gruppen AB (ICA Gruppen) published on November 10, 2021 and may be subject to change. ICA-handlarnas Förbund and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB, through Murgröna Holding AB, have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in ICA Gruppen so that every one (1) ICA Gruppen share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of SEK 534 per share. If ICA Gruppen, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in ICA Gruppen (ICA) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025891