

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices slipped from a more than two-month peak on Wednesday and the dollar nudged up against major peers as caution set in ahead of highly anticipated U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day.



Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $1,825.18 per ounce, after having hit its highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,826.55.



Overnight data showed wholesale prices in the world's largest economy remained high in October as it battled a wave of inflation.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to reports on consumer price inflation and weekly jobless claims.



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Tuesday said it will be mid-2022 before there is clarity on the true state of the labor market and the outlook for inflation.



Separately, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC that he's currently expecting the U.S. central bank to hike its benchmark rate twice in 2022.



Data showed earlier today that China's factory-gate prices grew at the fastest pace in 26 years in October due to imported inflation and tight domestic supply of major energy and raw materials.



Consumer inflation rose an annual 1.5 percent in the month, quickening from September's 0.7 percent rise due to factors such as weather conditions, tight supply of some goods and rising costs.



