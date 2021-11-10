SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 November 2021 at 12:40 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Alectoris AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Alectoris AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 6513/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 444,692 Unit price: 44.995 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 444,692 Volume weighted average price: 44.995 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030