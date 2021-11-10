

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 8.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 6.3 percent increase in September.



Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and transport increased by 17.3 percent, each, yearly in October. Recreation and culture cost grew 7.1 percent and education surged 6.9 percent.



Prices for furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of houses, and hotels, cafes and restaurants gained by 6.3 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.7 percent in October, following a 1.4 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

