Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.11.2021 | 12:16
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LONGi achieves new milestone for Hi-MO 5 module shipments

XI'AN, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of early November, LONGi's Hi-MO 5 (72C) modules had been supplied to some 600 clients in 57 countries, with cumulative shipments now exceeding 10GW.

The Hi-MO 5 module is designed for utility-scale PV plants, and its dimensions are the result of in-depth analysis of industry chain, product value and lifecycle reliability, with the latest shipment milestone confirming that the module's design concept has been widely accepted by global customers.

LONGi's Hi-MO 5 series modules exceed 10GW of global shipment.

Shipments of the Hi-MO 5 module are based on a reliable packaging method to maximize use of container capacity while also leaving enough space for loading and unloading, significantly reducing shipping costs. The module is also fully compatible with brackets, inverters, and other PV plant equipment under a variety of application scenarios, reducing BOS costs. In wind tunnel, hail, and dynamic mechanical load (DML) testing the Hi-MO 5 has shown outstanding performance, ensuring reliability in extreme meteorological conditions throughout its full lifecycle.

Milestone review of the LONGi Hi-MO 5 module:

  • June 29, 2020 - technical specification released.
  • August 8, 2020 - module showcased at SNEC Shanghai.
  • September 15, 2020 - first shipment contract signed.
  • April 28, 2021 - recognized with awards at "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress.
  • May 31, 2021 - wind tunnel testing results released.
  • July 21, 2021 - recognized with award at Intersolar Europe.
  • September 18, 2021 - analysis of performance in hail impact testing released.
  • October 29, 2021 - dynamic mechanical load (DML) testing results released.
  • November 5, 2021 - global shipments exceed 10GW.

LONGi Solar Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1684143/LONGi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.