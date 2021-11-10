Bright Data is pleased to announce that a federal jury in the US state of Texas returned a verdict that found that Oxylabs willfully used Bright Data's patented technology for developing and implementing their residential proxy solution.

The jury came to the following conclusions:

All of the asserted Bright Data patent claims were found valid.

Oxylabs infringed Bright Data's patent rights.

Oxylabs' infringement was willful.

Oxylabs should compensate Bright Data for its lost profits.

Bright Data is happy with the outcome of the trial and is looking forward to continuing to focus its full attention on creating technologies that preserve a transparent internet, where anyone can easily access publicly available web data. Bright Data urges companies not to use products that were found to infringe on its patents.

"This is a welcome and deserved outcome for us and the whole community," explained Or Lenchner, CEO, Bright Data. "To trust the web data you receive, you first need to trust the data collection partners you rely on. As the market leader in this unique space, our teams work tirelessly to innovate new technology to deliver positive outcomes for thousands of commercial, public sector, and charitable organizations around the world. Due to the rapid increase in online data, we work in a highly competitive and fast-growth industry, but at no point should the standards and ethics of brands in this space drop below those expected."

Events' summary:

On Friday, November 5, 2021, a federal jury in the US state of Texas returned a verdict that found: Teso LT, UAB, Oxysales, UAB, and Metacluster LT, UAB, which collectively use the name "Oxylabs," willfully infringed Bright Data's patent rights.

On December 6, 2019, Bright Data filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Oxylabs in Bright Data Ltd. v. Teso LT, UAB et. al., Case No. 2:19-cv-395, asserting infringement on Bright Data's US Patents 10,257,319; 10,484,510; and 10,469,614.

Almost two years later, a federal jury reached a conclusion that reaffirmed that Oxylabs willfully infringed Bright Data's patent rights. As a result, the jury found that Bright Data should be fully compensated for all lost profits.

