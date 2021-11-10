Fiber Optic Cables Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace, by Platform (Civil, Military, Space), Application (Avionics, Navigation, Weapon Systems, Communication Systems), Type (Single-mode, Multi-mode), Material, and Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Fiber Optic Cables Market for military & aerospace size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as adoption of fiber optics based communication systems in military, development of digital avionics, increasing defense expenditure of emerging economies, and technological advancements in fiber optics systems.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=235960805

The fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace includes major players TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol fsi (US), Prysmian Group (Italy), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US), Radiall (France), Corning Optical Communications LLC (US), and Optical Cable Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has slightly affected production of fiber optic cables globally in 2020.

Improved interoperability of military systems will drive the demand for military fiber optic cables

The major factor driving the fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace is the improved interoperability of military systems. Interoperability in a military context refers to the ability to exchange information among military platforms. This exchange of data can assist in the effective execution of battlefield operations where the data transfer rate needs to be high. The requirement of high data transfer has propelled the demand for fiber optic cables, as they play a vital role in creating faster connections. Different communication systems are used by military forces of various countries worldwide; these systems are installed in aircraft (manned and unmanned), ships, submarines, and other military vehicles.

Fiber optic cables support tactical data link systems, which are required to ensure interoperability among various platforms. Tactical data link systems can be used to connect different platforms via wireless links to facilitate quick information distribution. This has caused a shift toward the use of tactical data links for communication as compared to the use of analog radios that could only support voice communication. With advancements in communication devices, the adoption rate of fiber optic cables is increasing. Fiber optic cables help in fast data transfer that plays a critical role in ensuring seamless connectivity and effective management of resources on the battlefield.

The multi-mode type fiber is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Multi-mode fiber optic cables have a large diameter core that allows multiple modes of light to propagate. This increases the number of light reflections created as the light passes through the core, enabling more data to pass through at a given time. The quality of the signal is hampered over long distances due to the transmission of data in large volumes and the high attenuation rate. The wavelengths of light waves in multi-mode fibers are in the visible spectrum ranging from 850 nm to 1300 nm. In a multimode fiber, the core-to-cladding diameter ratio is 50-125 µm and 62.5-125 µm. These fibers are typically used for short-distance data and audio/video applications in LANs.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fiber Optic Cables Market"

224 - Tables

39 - Figures

200 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=235960805

The communication systems are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the communication systems are projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace during the forecast period. Communication systems require an exceptional level of tactical grade equipment, which provides access to the global information grid of shared data and information. These systems utilize fiber optic cable networks to transmit intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance information through different communication systems. Satellites, interlinked ground links, and communication systems are considered an important part of communication networks as they enable data transmission through secure datalinks. These data links use compatible communication protocols to share information securely between allies. For instance, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces use Link 16 to exchange air force data with member countries. Other prominent systems in use by NATO forces include the Joint Tactical Information Distribution System (JTIDS).

Military platform projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period

The military platform is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace during the forecast period. Military operations undergo extreme conditions during rescue operations and hence require more ruggedized fiber optic cables. In military aircraft, fiber optic cables are used in avionics and mission control systems for high-speed data transfer for applications such as mission data, flight planning data, and sensor data fusion for weapon systems. Thus, the increasing adoption of fiber optic cables in military aircraft and increased procurement of these aircraft is expected to boost the market for fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace. Various 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft such as the F-35, J-20, and Su-57 use fiber optic cables onboard to monitor the performance of engines, flight control systems, and avionics.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026

The fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in the Asia Pacific region has been studied for China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia. Huge investments are being made in various programs by the Chinese & Indian militaries in aircraft and related systems, C4I systems, mission support, and space-based systems, etc. Owing to this, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace during the forecast period. There are various well-established and prominent fiber optic cables manufacturers having their regional offices in this region, including Amphenol (US), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US), Corning Optical Communications LLC (US), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Radiall (France).

In this report, the Asia Pacific region is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia. This region is expected to be the fastest-growing fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace. This is mainly attributed to the presence of growing economies such as China and India, increasing funding/investments toward the development of defense products, the growing focus of both international and domestic players on the region, and extensive R&D activities for defense systems. In addition, rising insurgencies, territorial disputes, increasing terrorism, unrest between neighboring nations, and political conflicts in the region are also fueling the growth of the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in this region. Favorable regulatory policies for the approval of new defense products are further intensifying the interest of players in the Asia Pacific fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace.

The market in this region is characterized by the increasing demand for better performing

optical cables that ensure optimal reliability, safety, and quality to streamline and facilitate sensitive and complex operations. It is also driven by the stringent standards to meet the requirements of various platforms such as unmanned deployments (air and ground), flight communications, and harsh environment conditions.

Related Reports:

C4ISR Market by Solution (Hardware, Application Software & Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defence & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation, and Region - Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by Type (Harness, Wire, Cable), Application (Power Transfer, Data Transfer, Flight Control System, Avionics, Lighting), Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), Aircraft Type (Civil, Military), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/military-fiber-optic-cable-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/military-fiber-optic-cable.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-robot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg