

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



-Earnings: -$53.9 million in Q3 vs. $26.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q3 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $61.4 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.04 billion in Q3 vs. $1.00 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.10



