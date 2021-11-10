Caraway Therapeutics today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

Caraway's Chief Executive Officer, Martin D. Williams, will provide a company overview at the Jefferies 12th Annual London Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2021, at 5:00 5:35 PM GMT (12:00 12:35 PM EST).

Williams will also present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 29 December 2, 2021. A company presentation will be available to registered attendees via the conference website from November 22 to December 2, 2021.

"We have been focused on building a pipeline of oral small molecule therapeutics aimed at enhancing lysosomal function to activate the cell's endogenous clearance and recycling processes for the treatment of neurodegenerative and rare diseases," said Williams. "I look forward to providing updates on our promising programs at the Jefferies and Piper Sandler Healthcare conferences."

About Caraway Therapeutics

Caraway Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel approaches for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company is a leader in the cutting-edge science of activating cellular recycling processes to clear toxic materials and defective cellular components by modulating lysosomal function. Caraway is utilizing its unique product engine to develop proprietary insights into lysosomal function and small molecule ion channel modulation and advance a robust pipeline of precision therapeutic candidates with disease-modifying potential for patients. The company is backed by top-tier investors, including SV Health Investors, AbbVie Ventures, MRLV Fund, Amgen Ventures, Dementia Discovery Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments and Eisai Innovation.

Caraway is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.carawaytx.com.

