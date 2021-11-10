CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Approval of Industrial Hemp Grower License

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has been approved for the Hemp Grow License from the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. received fantastic news last week regarding the grow license and this is a huge step in the right direction as increased avenues are opening for the company in many ways. By obtaining this license from the state of Arizona, the company will be able to be a much bigger distributor and pump mass products out the door and completely dominate the other competitors in the states especially since CBD Life Sciences Inc. can now open its own facility to make tons of products and discover new ones along the way. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We have had a fantastic year as far as revenue goes and we cannot wait to see what the new year brings us!" Lisa Nelson also states, "The main goal here is to be one of the top wholesalers in the world and we will not stop until we succeed!" CBD Life Sciences Inc. is always one step ahead because majority of the CBD Companies in Arizona do not have this opportunity and will wholesale from other states and soon enough LBC will be able to fulfill their needs much quicker. The company is currently pending approval of a 3000 Sq Ft Facility to open sometime in January and will keep the public informed moving forward as the New Year approaches.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits may help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD may also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

Become a Distributor

Large Selection of Products (over 50 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products "organic & kosher."

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

25% off on all products using code "LBC25."

LBC Bioscience Inc. accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover etc.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with LBC Bioscience Inc Updates:

LBC Bioscience Inc's Main Website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lbcbioscience

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lbcbioscience

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbcbioscience

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/shops/lbcbioscienceinc

eBay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/lbcbioscience

Alibaba: https://lbcbioscience.trustpass.alibaba.com/

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480) 326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671985/CBD-Life-Sciences-Inc-CBDL-Announces-Approval-of-Industrial-Hemp-Grower-License