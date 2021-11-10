Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Positive Results at Its 100%- Owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA.

NSC has received analytical results from the first diamond drill hole (CC21-01) of the Company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights of the vertical drill hole include:

96 meters from surface @ 35g/t AgEq (19g/t Ag, 0.21g/t Au) Including 2.63 meters @220g/t AgEq (187g/t Ag, 0.48g/t Au)

2.67 meters from 233.7 meters @ 1336g/t AgEq (1219g/t Ag, 1.82g/t Au) Including 1.33 meters @ 2466g/t AgEq (2310g/t Ag, 2.6g/t Au)

6.09 meters from 245.7m @ 277g/t AgEq (253g/t Ag, 0.38g/t Au)

Drill hole CC21-01 is the first hole completed in NSC's current 3,000-meter drilling program. It is located near the center of the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit (Figure 1) and was positioned to intersect near-surface mineralization and to test for deeper silver-gold mineralized zones.

Figure 1. Cross section through the Corcoran Ag-Au deposit (view northeast) showing trace of NSC drill hole CC21-01 and anomalous silver and gold reported by earlier explorers.

Assay highlights are summarized in Table 1 and drill hole location details are listed in Table 2.

NSC CEO Gary Lewis commented, "CC21-01 has intersected significant silver and gold mineralization and this suggests that drilling of the deposit by other explorers, mostly in the 1980's, may have underestimated the grades and depth extent of the deposit. This is an excellent start to our maiden drill program and we look forward to receiving additional results from the 15 other drill holes completed to date."

In addition to the silver and gold mineralization in the top 96 meters from the surface collar of the hole (Figures 1 and 2), CC21-01 transected two zones of high silver-gold mineralization at depth (including a 1.33-meter intersection from 233.7 meters of 2310 g/t Ag and 2.6g/t Au) which likely represents mineralized feeder conduits that may extend to considerable depths beneath the near-surface resource.

Current drilling is well advanced with 16 drill holes completed to date. Assay results from these will be announced as data is received during the next few weeks.

Figure 2. Sulfide breccia in CC21-01 drill core between 87.2 - 88.0 meters. This interval contains 271g/t Ag and 0.60g/t Au.

Hole ID From To Interval Ag Au Ag grade x width AgEq † Meters Meters Meters g/t g/t g/m g/t CC21-01 0 96 96.00 19 0.21 1824 35 including 81.10 91.70 10.60 82 0.4 869 111 including 86.07 88.70 2.63 187 0.48 492 220 CC21-01 233.7 236.37 2.67 1219 1.82 3255 1336 including 233.7 235.03 1.33 2310 2.6 3072 2466 CC21-01 245.67 251.76 6.09 253 0.38 1541 277 Intervals are core length. True width of mineralization is unknown until more drill data is available.

Drill location, altitude, azimuth and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2. Quality control, assay laboratory and analytical methods are detailed in the text of this report. A cut-off grade of 20g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) has been applied to calculate the length-weighted intercepts. No top cut has been applied. Numbers are rounded. † Silver equivalent values (AgEq) - Metal prices follow the NI 43-101 Resource Report on the Corcoran Canyon Project by Mosher and Smith (October 12, 2020) which used USD1460/ounce gold and USD17/ounce silver.

Precious metal recoveries of 98.2% Ag and 88.6% Au were determined by laboratory tests by ALS (USA) in December 2018 (reference RE18305962), the most recent metal recovery data available. AgEq have been calculated as follows: AgEq = (gold price/silver price) x (gold assay x 0.886) + (silver assay x 0.982).

Drill hole Drill collar location Azimuth Dip Collar Elevation Final Depth Start Date Finish Date Logged By WGS84 E WGS84 N degrees degrees meters meters CC21-01 515611 4282554 0 -90 2319 354.16 9/4/2021 9/10/2021 Scott Close

Quality Assurance, Sampling and Assay Determinations

The diamond drilling was undertaken by Falcon Drilling, Inc, Nevada, using industry-standard equipment and procedures. All drill core was HQ size. Drilling supervision and drill core logging and sampling was carried out by Ethos Geological, Inc under the direction of Dr Ian Pringle (Technical Director, NSC).

Drill hole orientation, down-hole survey data and collar coordinates were routinely gathered, and drill core was logged (geological and geotechnical) and photographed prior to sampling. Drill core samples were collected at variable lengths (averaging one meter) and saw-sampled on-site prior to storage in a secure compound.

Collected intervals including quality control samples (duplicates, blanks and international standards) were forwarded by secure freight to ALS Chemex Labs, Inc in Reno, NV. Analytical procedures used four acid ICP-AES (code ME-ICP61) for silver and 32 elements and additional assays for ore-grade samples (Ag-OG62, ME-OG62). High silver grades (over 1500g/t Ag) were determined using fire assay method Ag-GRA21.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian James Pringle PhD, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC) is a US-based, multi-commodity resource company with two advanced-stage exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC also owns the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota that has been the subject of considerable technical studies with US$23 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily are wholly (100%) owned by NSC.

