(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 1.04% in shares issued by Ambu, down from 1.14% previously.
|13:16
|Ambu Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
|Di
|Ambu Short Position Increased By Kuvari Partners
|(PLX AI) - Kuvari Partners now holds a short position at 0.68% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.5% previously.
|Di
|Ambu Short Position Increased By Kintbury Capital
|(PLX AI) - Kintbury Capital now holds a short position at 0.61% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.51% previously.
|Di
|Ambu A/S reports Q4 results
|Di
|Ambu Squeezed Between Raw Material Inflation, Stable Selling Prices, BofA Says
|(PLX AI) - Ambu is feeling the squeeze from raw material inflation combined with stable average selling prices, analysts at Bank of America said.• BofA maintains an underperform rating on Ambu after...
