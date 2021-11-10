SUR-21-20 resulted in a 111.05m mineralized interval starting at 57m down the hole, averaging 0.17% Ni and 139.58ppm Co (cobalt) over the entire interval, within which the highest grading sub-interval of 40m assayed 0.22% Ni and 168.98ppm Co

SUR-21-19 resulted in a 107.2m mineralized interval starting at 130.5m down the hole, averaging 0.15% Ni and 112.64ppm Co over the entire interval, within which the highest-grade sub-interval of 14.4m assayed 0.22 Ni and 196.4ppm Co

SUR-21-04 resulted in a 119.7m mineralized interval starting at 81.3m down the hole, averaging 0.13% Ni and 90.49ppm Co over the entire interval, within which the highest grading sub-interval of 0.55m assayed 0.95% Cu, 0.17% Ni and 217ppm Co

Pickering, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to deliver to shareholders the results from our 21 holes drilled over a strike length of 2.2 kms at Victoria West, with each hole delivering mineralization and the four deeper holes demonstrating an increase in grade. The results reported on include the two 2021 drill programs and the results from resampling of the 2.5 holes drilled in 2020 in the intervals presented below. Surimeau is a wholly owned 260 km2 property in the Pontiac, south of the Cadillac Break and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. There are 5 areas of known polymetallic mineralization on the property, including the Huston target, 18kms NW of Victoria West, where Renforth recently reported a grab sample assaying 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag and several gold showings.

Our Surimeau District Property hosts our first exploration for nickel, copper, cobalt - 3 of the primary metals required for batteries and, in particular, Electric Vehicles. While still at a very early stage, the extent of the findings outlined in this press release and the magnitude of additional potential within the 260 km2 property, its known targets and unexplored prospective ground warranting further exploration, Surimeau presents an exciting new path for Renforth Resources in metals that are forecast to be in high demand as the EV and energy storage market grows.

"This press release, summarizing our successful initial exploration at Victoria West, is quite long and detailed, I sincerely appreciate shareholders reading this in its entirety. Surimeau is very important to Renforth, with significant potential, our future focus will be on establishing our battery metals assets, backed by our gold deposit," states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Victoria West Drill Results

Victoria West, the first target to be drilled by Renforth, has a current mineralized strike length, comprised of Renforth's drilling and surface sampling, along with prior drilling and surface sampling by Lac Minerals and other historic operators, of ~5km, co-incident with a mag high anomaly clearly visible on government geophysics, which continues to the east for ~15kms, where it ends on the Surimeau property at the Colonie target, which hosts polymetallic mineralization. It is the opinion of management and consulting geoscientists that Renforth's results are sufficient to support historic results, confirming the strike length of Victoria West. To the east, within the ~20km magnetic trend, the ground seems to be, upon brief field inspection, of low relief with little outcrop and unexplored, with no historic documentation available. The results of this drill program, including the measurement of magnetic susceptibility while logging core, demonstrate that the government survey is registering the magnetic signature of the nickel and cobalt bearing ultramafic body at Victoria West. Renforth's future plans include investigation of the ~14km of magnetic anomaly between Victoria West and Colonie in order to determine whether the mineralized ultramafic mineralization occurring with the magnetic anomaly over a 5 km portion of the anomaly continues the length of the anomaly.

Drilling has taken place at Victoria West in 3 different phases;

October 2020 - a total of 2.5 holes were drilled in 194m using a track mounted drill which broke down 32m down the 3 rd hole, ending the program. Each hole returned visible sulphides.

hole, ending the program. Each hole returned visible sulphides. March/April 2021 - a total of 15 holes were drilled in 3456m over a strike length of 2.2km, these holes were drilled south in pairs, designed to cross the north-south "width" of the east-west striking magnetic ultramafic body, targeted with the government aeromagnetic survey.

June 2021 - a total of 4 holes were drilled in 773.2m, using the pads cleared for the prior drill program. These holes were each drilled north, at a steeper angle than the prior drilling, designed to undercut visually interesting results from the March/April drill program.

Victoria West Assay Highlights

Presented below is a highlight table for the 4,423.2m drilled at Victoria West. The intervals given are as measured in the core box, true width is not known at this time. Intervals in blue denote long measured lengths, intervals in red denote higher grade results, provided to aid in a quick review.

The mineralized body at Victoria West is currently interpreted to be an ultramafic intrusive body, carrying consistent nickel and cobalt mineralization, within which there are areas of higher grade. In the drilling the shoulders of the ultramafic, or the hanging and footwalls, demonstrate copper and zinc mineralization, including occasional zones of "mixing."

The interpreted structure is currently considered consistent along the drilled strike, with variation in the width of the shoulder zones. Interestingly, the recently concluded stripping at Victoria West encountered much more copper and zinc on surface than was seen in the drilling, currently this is considered to be due to the variable presence of the ultramafic nickel/cobalt body and the magmatic copper/zinc body, consistent with our "Outokumpu style" model that suggests two different mineralized bodies juxtaposed in one location due to the circumstances of the mineralizing event.

Hole ID From To Length (m) Cu % Ni % Co ppm Zn % SUR-20-01 0.75 6 5.25 0.11 0.94 includes 0.75 4.78 4.03 0.13 1.16 SUR-20-01 14.1 22 7.9 0.15 127.94 includes 15 16.2 1.2 0.10 0.16 210 1.2 includes 14.1 16.2 2.1 0.08 0.14 0.94 SUR-20-01 21 23 2 0.10 0.21 SUR-20-02 3 14 11 0.13 including 9 14 5 0.15 0.09 0.45 SUR-20-02 9 19 10 0.43 SUR-20-02 35.6 56.1 20.5 0.13 including 37 38 1 0.17 0.29 0.43 including 37 42.75 5.75 0.35 SUR-20-02 42.75 56.1 13.35 0.14 SUR-20-02 58.7 61.5 2.8 0.14 SUR-20-03 2 32 30 0.14 113.50 incl 2 3 1 0.48 365.00 or 2 9.5 7.5 0.19 143.50 SUR-21-04 28.5 31.5 3 0.13 SUR-21-04 40.3 45 4.7 0.49 SUR-21-04 48 50.3 2.3 0.12 SUR-21-04 51.5 60 8.5 0.35 SUR-21-04 69.5 74.1 4.6 0.41 SUR-21-04 79 81.3 2.3 0.27 SUR-21-04 81.3 121.4 40.1 0.12 90.93 or 81.3 201 119.7 0.13 90.49 SUR-21-04 126.45 201 74.55 0.14 95.43 including 182.7 193.2 10.5 0.52 0.09 79.66 0.44 including 192.65 193.2 0.55 0.95 0.17 217.00 SUR-21-04 193.2 201 7.8 0.28 165.65 SUR-21-05 9.1 11.3 2.2 0.51 SUR-21-05 11.3 84 72.7 0.13 97.27 SUR-21-05 85.3 96.7 11.4 0.12 0.81 SUR-21-05 96.7 114 17.3 0.13 87.00 SUR-21-06 68.1 69.8 1.7 0.26 SUR-21-06 77.75 95.2 17.45 0.62 includes 77.75 87.5 9.75 0.11 0.78 includes 79 81 2 0.15 1.46 SUR-21-06 99.3 99.65 0.35 1.83 SUR-21-06 100.45 128.7 28.25 0.14 105.90 includes 100.45 104 3.55 0.19 140.60 includes 125 128.7 3.7 0.17 143.60 SUR-21-06 132.05 133.15 1.1 1.20 SUR-21-06 133.15 204 70.85 0.13 112.47 includes 133.15 144.5 11.35 0.19 165.20 SUR-21-07 4.5 80.65 76.15 0.13 105.92 includes 63.5 68.65 5.15 0.40 includes 68.65 80.65 12 0.21 187.41 SUR-21-07 83 87.95 4.95 0.19 0.15 SUR-21-07 113.70 114.65 1.00 0.39 1.44 SUR-21-07 125.5 133.1 7.6 0.54 SUR-21-07 142.15 144 1.85 0.21 176.00 SUR-21-07 146 155.4 9.4 0.37 SUR-21-08 52.5 54.3 1.8 0.56 SUR-21-08 64.5 65.25 0.75 1.18 sur-21-08 65.25 170 104.75 0.11 93.75 SUR-21-08 175.5 193 17.5 0.11 92.04 SUR-21-08 194 201.1 7.1 0.77 includes 199.2 201 1.9 0.16 1.34 SUR-21-08 201.1 222 20.9 0.14 109.26 includes 201.1 205.5 4.4 0.18 164.25 SUR-21-09 6.5 59.35 52.85 0.13 92.59 SUR-21-09 67.3 68.3 1 0.29 1.48 SUR-21-09 82.5 121 38.5 0.12 94.40 SUR-21-10 4.8 80.5 75.7 0.12 92.36 or 6 15 9 0.13 97.93 or 36.2 42 5.8 0.16 135.97 or 64.5 69 4.5 0.14 98.33 SUR-21-10 89.65 120 30.35 0.13 95.16 or 111 120 9 0.14 100.50 SUR-21-10 125 142.3 12 0.18 136.00 SUR-21-10 144.8 150 5.2 0.07 0.59 SUR-21-11 4 21 17 0.15 103.27 includes 18 21 3 0.19 128.50 SUR-21-11 21 23 2 0.64 SUR-21-11 43.5 79 35.5 0.12 90.17 includes 51 55.5 4.5 0.14 94.30 and 75 78 3 0.14 88.27 SUR-21-12 3.9 15 11.1 0.12 113.47 SUR-21-12 16.5 30 13.5 0.07 0.32 includes 22 27 5 0.10 0.52 SUR-21-12 31 32 1 1.08 SUR-21-12 34 38 4 0.48 SUR-21-12 55.6 68.8 13.2 0.14 95.37 includes 66.7 68.8 2.1 0.20 118.04 SUR-21-13 58.35 60.6 2.25 0.60 SUR-21-13 64.7 144 79.3 0.12 includes 64.7 65.6 0.9 0.10 0.12 169.00 1.21 includes 65.6 69 3.4 0.18 120.91 SUR-21-13 169.5 195 25.5 0.12 95.62 SUR-21-14 38.45 39.5 1.05 1.68 SUR-21-14 44 153.3 109.3 0.12 88.38 includes 50.5 56.5 6 0.14 92.88 includes 64.5 70 5.5 0.14 91.84 includes 91.5 96 4.5 0.14 87.90 includes 110.75 116 5.25 0.18 109.71 includes 110.75 111.7 0.95 0.32 179.00 SUR-21-14 166 182.2 16.2 0.13 95.27 SUR-21-14 184.7 192 7.3 0.13 92.87 SUR-21-15 52.6 177.65 125.05 0.13 92.37 includes 52.6 55.5 2.9 0.21 152.83 includes 85 91.5 6.5 0.14 93.93 includes 120.1 121.3 1.2 0.24 194.00 includes 125.5 145.3 19.8 0.15 89.05 or 125.5 129.6 4.1 0.16 88.60 includes 176.1 177 0.9 0.22 163.00 SUR-21-15 186.1 187.1 1 0.14 126.30 SUR-21-15 193.95 201 7.05 0.13 103.16 SUR-21-16 25.5 114 88.5 0.13 97.31 includes 66 70.5 4.5 0.24 106.66 SUR-21-16 126.15 130.85 4.7 0.15 107.62 SUR-21-16 130.85 133.45 2.6 0.93 SUR-21-16 138 153.45 15.45 0.12 89.70 SUR-21-17 58.7 76.4 17.7 0.11 85.53 SUR-21-17 100.35 109.6 9.25 0.17 131.76 includes 106.25 109.6 3.35 0.24 200.04 includes 108.35 109.6 1.25 0.10 0.27 247.00 0.26 SUR-21-18 30.15 51.2 21.05 0.06 0.51 includes 39 40 1 0.11 0.85 SUR-21-18 56.4 81 24.6 0.13 110.37 includes 56.4 59 2.6 0.19 143.34 includes 76.15 77.5 1.35 0.22 200.00 SUR-21-18 85.95 88.5 2.55 0.11 0.52 SUR-21-18 90.25 151.4 61.15 0.14 104.91 includes 90.25 90.9 0.65 0.13 0.20 262.00 2.05 includes 92 98 6 0.22 167.57 SUR-21-18 157.85 187.2 29.35 0.11 97.49 SUR-21-18 191 212 21 0.11 87.98 SUR-21-18 225.5 283.65 58.15 0.12 92.22 includes 271 282.5 11.5 0.14 103.38 SUR-21-19 1.5 57 55.5 0.13 96.89 includes 54 55.5 1.5 0.27 228.00 SUR-21-19 69 72 3 0.18 158.00 SUR-21-19 75 123 48 0.14 97.75 including 99 121.5 22.5 0.15 98.69 SUR-21-19 130.5 237.7 107.2 0.15 112.64 includes 160.5 163.5 3 0.21 156.00 includes 169.6 184 14.4 0.22 196.40 SUR-21-20 18 54 36 0.14 100.40 includes 49 54 5 0.21 163.00 SUR-21-20 57 168.05 111.05 0.17 139.58 includes 72.5 112.5 40 0.22 168.98 includes 122.5 128.3 5.8 0.08 0.13 128.67 1.22 SUR-21-20 167.1 180.35 13.25 0.11 0.09 144.00 1.59 SUR-21-20 180.35 195 14.65 0.15 148.08 includes 185.4 188 2.6 0.23 247.04 SUR-21-21 10.5 22.5 12 0.12 86.71 SUR-21-21 45 57 12 0.13 88.78 SUR-21-21 64.5 78 13.5 0.12 90.53 SUR-21-21 118.5 181.5 63 0.14 89.96



*lengths given in this table are as measured in core, true width is not known

"We, as a team, are very pleased to present Victoria West to shareholders as an interesting new battery metals discovery, this is very early stage with much more work to do as we are still open on strike, within a 20km structure, and at depth, with our best intersection in this program occurring between only approximately 50 and 80m vertical depth. Well located with road access and hydro-electric power Surimeau, with several known areas of polymetallic mineralization, is at the very beginning of its exploration and development cycle. It is quite exciting to work on an old occurrence, thought to be small scale and, as it was not gold, not of much interest in the 1980's which, now that we are beginning to unlock the true size of the occurrence and identify the metals it contains, grows in importance each day," states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.





Victoria West Drilling and Stripping Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8418/102762_f15087236430493d_004full.jpg





Victoria West Drilling and Stripping Plan

Above is a plan view of the drill collar locations, as well as the location of the recently stripped area. Access for drilling was obtained via the municipal road "Rapide Sept" shown at the right-hand edge of the map, then a lumber road which runs over the magnetic anomaly, with chipped trails off the lumber road. This allows vehicle access directly to the collar locations. Also visible is one of the hydroelectric power lines from the dam to the south which runs on the property, it is the vertical line over the cleared power line just inside the right-hand side of the image.

Indicated in yellow is the area of Oct/Nov. 2021 stripping at Surimeau where approximately 300m in east-west strike of mineralization has been uncovered and washed. This program revealed more copper on surface than we expected, based on the amount of copper observed in drill core. Channel samples have been taken and submitted for assay.

Initial Metallurgical Test Work (Previously Reported Feb. 18, 2021)

Renforth has only undertaken initial metallurgical work at Victoria West with grab samples from the summer of 2020. The work done is very limited and not reflective of all the lithologies and types of mineralization now seen at Victoria West. Planning for additional metallurgical work has begun, this may utilize the newly stripped ground which exposes several mineralization types on surface.

The previous press release stated that 16 grab samples from Victoria West which assayed over 0.1% Ni using four acid digestion were re-assayed using Aqua Regia, a comparison of the results leads to a simplistic conclusion regarding the percentage of silicate vs. sulphide content of each sample. Each sample was tested twice with the duplicates giving similar values using the Aqua Regia analysis method. The results, summarized, are one sample was less than 10% Ni in sulphide, one sample was in the 42% Ni in sulphide range, 3 samples in the 52% range, four samples in the 60% range, 3 samples in the 70% range, 3 in the 80% range and one in the 90% range. The mathematical average of the results for samples taken on Victoria West is 65.27% Ni in sulphide. Full results are available in the original press release.

Rock Value Calculators

Shareholders may find it helpful to calculate the total metal value of the polymetallic results in this release.

Calculators do the math of giving a USD/t value, however, users should be aware that this is a gross value, with no consideration for mining or smelting costs, transport etc.

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/drill-hole-calculator.html

https://www.kitco.com/pop_windows/kitcorockcalc.html

Drill samples reported on in this press release were all selected in the field from logged drill core, bagged, tagged, and sealed and delivered to initially AGAT Laboratories in Val D'Or where they were processed for Sodium Peroxide Fusion - ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish Multi Element Analysis.

To date no testing has been done for platinum group elements.

Grab samples referred to in this press release (from Feb. 18, 2021 release) were obtained in the field, bagged, tagged and sealed and delivered to ALS in Val d'Or. Samples were split after crushing, with one split subjected to four-acid digestion. Subsequent to this the reject split was digested with aqua regia. Both splits were assayed by ICP-MS analysis.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

About Renforth

Renforth wholly owns the ~260 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts numerous areas of polymetallic and gold mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. In addition to this, the Lalonde, Surimau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property, Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21, Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

