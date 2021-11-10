

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Price Inflation and Weekly Jobless Claims might be impacting the investor reaction on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading lower.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 6.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 92.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 15.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 86.75 points.



The U.S. major averages closed in negative territory on Tuesday. The Dow fell 112.24 points or 0.3 percent to 36,319.98, the Nasdaq slid 95.81 points or 0.6 percent to 15,886.54 and the S&P 500 dropped 16.45 points or 0.4 percent to 4,685.25.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index or CPI for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 267K, while it was up 269K in the previous week.



Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for the week will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Inflation Expectations were up 3.1 percent.



Ten-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS announcement will be scheduled at 11.00 am ET.



20-year Bond Announcement will be at 11.00 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 12.00 pm ET.



30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 2.00 pm ET.



The U.S. Treasury Statement for October will be revealed at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Treasury Balance deficit was $61.5 billion.



Asian stocks retreated on Wednesday and finished mostly lower. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 14.54 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,492.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 188.48 points, or 0.76 percent, to 23,001.61.



Japanese shares ended lower for the fourth day. The Nikkei average dropped 178.68 points, or 0.61 percent, to 29,106.78, while the broader Topix index closed 0.58 percent lower at 2,007.16.



Australian markets extended losses for a third straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 10.30 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7423.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 18.90 points, or 0.24 percent, at 7.737.40.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 21.39 points or 0.30 percent. The German DAX is losing 32.40 points or 0.19 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 29.68 points or 0.40 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 8.40 points or 0.07 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.28 percent.



