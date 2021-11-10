Anzeige
10.11.2021 | 13:34
Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.: Jubilant Therapeutics Inc to participate and present at upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule precision therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that its senior management team led by Syed Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer will participate in one-one-one meetings and present at the following investor conferences:

Jubilant Therapeutics Logo
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
    Date: Thursday, November 18th and Friday, November, 19th, 2021 (virtual)
  • Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference 2021
    Date: Monday, November 29th, 2021 (virtual)

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically defined patient populations. The Company plans to file an IND later this year for the first in class dual inhibitor of LSD1/HDAC6 for both solid and hematological malignancies, followed by a 2nd IND filing for a brain penetrant PRMT5 inhibitor and advanced preclinical profiling of novel brain penetrant PDL-1. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in Bedminster NJ and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064788/Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

