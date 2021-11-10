

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty talent solutions provider Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA, KELYB) reported Wednesday that its net income for the third quarter more than doubled to $34.8 million or $0.87 per share from $16.7 million or $0.42 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.25 per share, compared to $0.29 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenue from services for the quarter increased 15.1 percent to $1.20 billion from $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year. It was up 14.5 percent in constant currency.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Kelly also reported that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2021.



