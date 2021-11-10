Pipeline Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class small molecules for precision neuroregeneration, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. On November 17, 2021, the Company will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, and on November 18, 2021, the Company will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

About Pipeline Therapeutics

Pipeline Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class small molecules for precision neuroregeneration, including remyelination, synaptogenesis and axonal repair. Pipeline has two product candidates in clinical development: PIPE-307, targeting remyelination to treat multiple sclerosis, which recently completed a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study, and PIPE-505, targeting sensorineural hearing loss associated with speech-in-noise disability, which recently completed a Phase 1/2a study. In addition, Pipeline has a portfolio of further programs addressing a range of neurological disorders and conditions. For more information, please visit www.pipelinetherapeutics.com.

