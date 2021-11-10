Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Reports Significant Progress at St-Onge

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical"or "the Company") would like to provide a further update to its October 25, 2021 news release regarding the Company's progress in preparing for full production at its St-Onge Wollastonite property, located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

Vertical is pleased to report that significant progress has been made at the St-Onge quarry site over the past two weeks, with its operations team working around the clock to extract the wollastonite ore and prepare the site for streamlined crushing and processing operations. Over 2600 tonnes of ore has now been extracted and stockpiled, ready to be fed directly to the crusher that will grind the wollastonite rock into a ready-for-market final product. All required signage has now been installed on site, and the access road has been cleared and leveled for full use. In addition, the cement pad and setup area for the crusher have been completed, and the overburden from the cement pad area has been carefully stored in full compliance with all government regulations. The operations team will be further securing the St-Onge site with concrete blocks and heavy gauge fences and gates in the days ahead.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "We have made great strides at the St-Onge site since we received quarry permitting approval from the Government of Quebec just under two months ago. Our operations team has worked tirelessly these past few weeks to extract significant tonnage of our premium St-Onge Wollastonite and prepare the site for crushing and storage of the ore. We expect to have the crusher on site and operating in the next few days, with the goal being 200 tonnes of micronized premium wollastonite being processed and stored by the end of next week. All of our stockpiled crushed wollastonite ore will now be stored on the new conrete pad and a waterproof heavy-duty tarp will be installed to ensure the ore's premium quality remains intact. I am also happy to report that we have been working to support farmers in the region, and as such we have recently provided a local area farming operation with two tonnes of our St-Onge Wollastonite for testing on their fields next Spring. Vertical will continue to both support the regional agricultural community and showcase the plant health and environmental benefits of our premium St-Onge Wollastonite on an ongoing basis, and we anticipate that this will result in the Company receiving additional orders for both testing and sale in the months ahead."

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

