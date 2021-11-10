Novamind Inc.: Novamind Secures Insurance Coverage for Ketamine from Four Major Payors

Blue Cross added to list of insurance companies covering IV ketamine treatments at Novamind

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval for direct billing of intravenous (IV) ketamine for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) from four major health insurance providers: Blue Cross Blue Shield, the University of Utah, PEHP Health & Benefits and MBA Benefit Administrators.

Ketamine has been safely used as an FDA approved anesthetic since 1970 and has found use in psychiatry to treat conditions including TRD. Novamind administers ketamine in conjunction with psychotherapy, also known as ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Preliminary evidence suggests that when ketamine intervention is enhanced with therapeutic support, it may produce enduring benefits across a range of mental health disorders.1 While most insurance companies cover psychotherapy portions of this treatment, when used "off label" for psychiatric disorders, coverage for ketamine has typically been less common.

"This initial success with insurance coverage of ketamine is promising for the future of psychiatry because it sends a strong signal that payors are interested in more effective treatments for mental health conditions as supporting research emerges," said Dr. Reid Robison, Novamind's Chief Medical Officer. "For ketamine therapy to reach the masses, many more insurance companies will need to adjust their coverage policies. I look forward to further informing these decisions by soon publishing the results of real-world evidence studies and hosting upcoming clinical trials examining the use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy."

For many medical and prescription drug plans, prior authorizations from insurance companies are required in advance of administering certain treatments-including IV ketamine for depression. To support the rapid growth of its clinic network, Novamind opened a dedicated call centre specialized in insurance benefit verification and prior authorizations. Dr. Robison noted that for patients, that means faster approval times and quicker reimbursements.

