Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the first step-out diamond drill holes completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia.

Highlights of the seven drill holes which intersected mineralization include:

Drill Hole ED001: 2.1 % TREO over 2.0 meters from 219.0 meters

Drill Hole ED002: 1.6 % TREO over 2.2 meters from 140.7 meters

Drill Hole ED003: 2.6 % TREO over 1.0 meters from 146.0 meters

Drill Hole ED004: 6.5 % TREO over 3.8 meters, including 11.2 % TREO over 2.2 meters, from 129.9 meters

Drill Hole ED006: 1.4 % TREO over 1.5 meters, including 3.5 % TREO over 0.6 meters, from 288.8 meters

Drill Hole ED007: 2.5 % TREO over 1 meter, from 94.2 m

A summary of the assay results received from the seven (7) diamond drill holes completed at Eureka is provided in Table 1.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented, "The assay results received to date reveal an extension of the mineralization outside of the current resource estimate in several monazite bearing carbonatitic dykes. These results confirm the presence of these dykes to 160 meters vertical depth, while remaining open at depth and along strike. We plan to continue drilling as soon as possible. I congratulate the team with hitting the targets of the first 7 holes of this diamond drilling campaign, and we await assay results from the remaining 13 holes that have been drilled so far."

The drill holes are part of the Phase 1 resource expansion program across Zones 1, 2 and 3 which was completed in late September 2021 totaling 5,761 meters of diamond drilling (DD) in 20 holes. The assays reported are from seven of the twenty holes drilled. Figure 1 below indicates assays to date in colored dots and assays awaited are shown in white dots.

The Company also completed a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign in February 2021 totally 3306 meters in 23 holes with a total of an additional 1465 samples. The positioning of the Phase 1 diamond drilling together with the additional RC drilling is displayed in Table 2 below.

FIGURE 1: Plan view of drilling at Eureka, Namibia and assays received status to date. The red dots and purple areas represent the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Hollow white dots and diamonds are assays pending. Blue diamonds are assays received.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/102790_fcc51689d4b38b1e_001full.jpg

2021 EXPLORATION DIAMOND DRILLING EARLY ASSAY RETURN Hole From To Width (m) Grade TREO % X Y Location ED001 194.0 195.0 1.0 1.0 526312 7562434 Zone 1 ED001 219.0 221.0 2.0 2.1 ED002 140.7 142.8 2.1 1.6 526457 7562605 Zone 1 ED002 230.5 231.6 1.1 0.7 ED002 271.9 273.2 1.3 2.2 ED003 146.0 147.0 1.0 2.6 526413 7562637 Zone 1 ED003 153.6 155.0 1.4 1.4 ED003 198.5 199.1 0.6 1.1 ED003 219.0 219.2 0.2 1.5 ED003 237.7 237.9 0.2 3.1 ED004 97.7 99.0 1.3 3.5 526499 7562575 Zone 1 ED004 107.2 111.0 3.8 1.1 Incl. 107.2 108.0 0.8 3.3 ED004 129.3 133.1 3.8 6.5 Incl. 129.9 132.1 2.2 11.2 ED004 180.7 183.7 3.0 1.2 Incl. 181.6 182.8 1.2 2.8 ED004 226.3 226.5 0.2 3.0 ED004 282.1 282.3 0.2 2.8 ED004 293.7 296.1 2.4 1.6 ED005 64.2 66.3 2.1 0.3 526262 7562457 Zone 1 ED006 288.8 290.3 1.5 1.4 526538 7562544 Zone 1 ED007 88.8 91.2 2.4 1.8 526168 7562712 Zone 2 ED007 94.2 95.2 1.0 2.5 ED007 98.3 100.0 1.7 1.0 ED007 163.1 164.6 1.5 1.6 ED007 214.2 214.7 0.5 1.7

1. Sample locations are provided in NAD83 UTM Zone 33S.

TABLE 1: Significant intercepts from the 2021 diamond drilling (DD) campaign. Additional results from holes ED008 to ED020 are awaited. Sample locations are provided in NAD83, UTM Zone 33S. Reported intercepts are drilled lengths while the true thickness of the mineralization is estimated to range between 60 and 80 per cent of the drilled lengths. Further drilling is necessary to establish the true thickness of the dykes.

FIGURE 2 Coarse-grained monazite in dolomitic carbonatite at 131.5 meters in Hole ED004. Monazite crystals to 6cm and massive monazite marked as M.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/102790_etechenhanced.jpg

Assay results from ED004 located on Zone 1 has intercepted four monazite-bearing carbonatite dykes between drill depths 97.7 meters and 183.7 meters, with one dyke returned 4 meters @ 6.5% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO). These intercepts confirm expansion of Zone 1 mineralization down-dip of up to 160 meters outside the extent of the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Eureka, and mineralization remains open towards the east. Figure 2 above shows visible coarse-grained monazite in dolomitic carbonatite.

Historical Exploration Highlights

Assay results from the 2017 reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign are the basis of the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 310 kt at 4.8% TREO, and highlights from that campaign are shown in Table 2 below. The current MRE is constrained to a maximum vertical depth of 60m.

2017 CURRENT RESOURCE RC DRILLING AREA 1 Hole From To Width (m) Grade TREO % X Y Location EU001 7 8 1 1.7 526387 7562533 Zone 1 EU001 10 16 6 5.3 Incl. 12 15 3 7.0 EU001 19 24 5 1.9 EU002 8 11 3 6.4 526391 7562555 Zone 1 EU002 49 50 1 1.8 EU002 55 58 3 4.8 EU002 61 64 3 2.2 EU003 12 13 1 8.9 526414 7562513 Zone 1 EU003 22 25 3 3.4 Incl. 22 23 1 9.7 EU004 11 13 2 2.5 526448 7562491 Zone 1 EU005 16 27 11 7.0 526351 7562552 Zone 1 Incl. 17 20 3 12.8 EU008 12 17 5 2.7 526167 7562530 Zone 2 EU010 12 18 6 2.6 526144 7562520 Zone 2 EU012 31 36 5 5.2 526190 7562532 Zone 2

TABLE 2: Significant Intercepts from 2017 reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign

Eureka Technical Disclosure



The Corporation produced its current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project with an effective date of 2 August 2021. The MRE was prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. ("SRK"). An Independent Technical Report titled: "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was released on 15 September 2021 prepared by SRK, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on SEDAR and the Corporation's website.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All E-Tech sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. sample prep facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The core is dried, crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting a 250 g sub-sample and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm. Sample pulps are sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ontario, Canada for analysis. REE analysis is by method 8-REE. Sample ground to 95%-200 mesh to ensure complete fusion of resistate minerals; lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion; Analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS; and Mass balance calculated as an additional quality control technique to ensure complete analysis.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services CC. and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") number EPL 6762; which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1 (902) 334 1949.

