400 attendees expected at first event in series of gatherings for automation professionals in Amsterdam on November 24

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the launch of a worldwide series of conferences for automation experts and practitioners with TOGETHER Amsterdam, the largest automation gathering in the Benelux region. Taking place on November 24 at the Amsterdam Theater, the event will bring together 400 automation professionals for a full day of panel discussions featuring UiPath experts, customers, partners, and notable guest speakers showcasing how automation is accelerating human achievement.

During the event, attendees will explore how an automation-first world is making digital transformation a reality for organizations. It will also highlight the achievements of UiPath customers and provide attendees with actionable insights to advance their journey to becoming a fully automated enterprise.

The TOGETHER Amsterdam agenda highlights include:

UiPath keynote addresses by UiPath SVP and EMEA Managing Director, Renzo Taal, who will share his insights on how organizations can best prepare for the future of work, focusing on ways to make today's workforce more skilled and more diverse by ensuring access to technology. UiPath VP of Product Management, Bogdan Ripa, will discuss how the UiPath Platform is enabling the fully automated enterprise while helping connect a fragmented technology landscape and deliver a walk-through of highlights of the UiPath 2021.10 product release.

Addresses and panels featuring UiPath partners Autimatic and Specialisterren who will take to the stage to illustrate their shared commitment to Automation for Good, and how automation enables the creation of professional opportunities for unemployed autistic adults. In addition, UiPath customers including KPN, Signify, Umicore, and ASML will take to the stage to share their inspirational automation journeys.

UiPath experts who will share practical advice and demos to enable attendees to engage with the UiPath Community, discover the innovations featured in the UiPath Immersion Lab, and gain insight into how UiPath is supporting organizations in varying industries.

Partners sponsoring TOGETHER Amsterdam include:

Diamond sponsors: EY, Cognizant, Ciphix, Pegamento, Software One, and First Consulting

Ruby sponsors: Capgemini, Roborana, Incentro, Newdawn, Tacstone, and MVR Partners

"TOGETHER Amsterdam is uniquely tailored to give attendees an experience unlike any other and help them become experts in automation strategy and implementation. UiPath, our customers, and our partners are making remarkable advances with applying automation to a huge variety of new use cases. Together, we are solving problems in imaginative ways," said Renzo Taal, SVP and EMEA Managing Director at UiPath. "We believe that an organization that is fit for the future is one where all automatable tasks have been automated and people can strive every day to reach their highest potential. We are excited to kick-start a world tour of automation conferences and bring together the burgeoning automation ecosystem."

For the health, safety, and well-being of all participants, UiPath is requiring all TOGETHER Amsterdam attendees to conform to local health and safety regulations. All attendees will be required to register into CoronaCheck-app by showing either proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19.

If you are a member of the press and would like to attend, please contact pr@uipath.com.

Additional locations, as well as future dates and times for upcoming events on the UiPath TOGETHER World Tour will be announced closer to event timing.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

