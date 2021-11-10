Company to host conference call and webcast on November 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. GMT 8:30 a.m. ET

Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI), an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 after U.S. market close. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. GMT 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021, to provide additional detail on the different business models underlying the company's pipeline of more than 25 programmes.

A webcast of the live call can be accessed by visiting the "Investors and Media" section of the Company's website at investors.exscientia.ai. Alternatively, the live conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (760) 294 1674 (U.S.), +44 203 059 5869 (U.K.), +44 203 059 8128 (International) and mentioning Exscientia. A replay will be available for 90 days under "Events and Presentations" in the "Investors and Media" section of the Exscientia website.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 25 projects advancing, including the first three AI-designed drug candidates to enter Phase 1 clinical trials.

Exscientia has offices in Oxford, Vienna, Dundee, Miami, Boston and Osaka. For more information visit us on https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

