Ori Industries announced today that it has joined the Cloud28+ community and digital platform as a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) technology partner. Ori's involvement in the Cloud28+ community offers partners and enterprise users global edge cloud access through the Ori Global Edge (OGE) platform.

"The addition of Ori Industries to Cloud28+ provides more choice for customers worldwide, as they bring new solutions and expertise to ease cloud adoption with their distributed cloud platform," said Xavier Poisson Gouyou Beauchamps, vice president, Cloud28+ and WW Services Providers, HPE. "As a new member, Ori Industries will be able to share knowledge, create new business alliances and accelerate their cloud business within the thriving global community."

Some of the benefits of using Ori Industries' global edge platform include:

For enterprises; simplifying deployment, management and operation of applications across their heterogeneous and distributed infrastructures providing a 'single pane of glass' orchestration layer from cloud to edge

For ISVs: providing a faster, cheaper and more efficient user plane to deploy their applications on their customers infrastructures while enabling a new class of applications only possible in an automated cloud to edge paradigm

For telcos: enabling edge infrastructures for communication service providers with their own edge services, generating new revenue streams and monetizing existing and new infrastructure investments such as 5G

"We're pleased to join the Cloud28+ community and offer access to our cloud-to-edge orchestration capabilities," said Mahdi Yahya, founder and CEO of Ori Industries. "We are here to support the growing demand for distributed cloud deployments over a wide range of applications and use cases as increased bandwidth requirements and decreased latency through 5G allow greater amounts of data to be processed at the edge of a network beyond hyperscaler clouds."

Cloud28+ facilitates cloud service providers and independent software vendors forming new alliances with each other and end-user customers offering services via a vast catalog of Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service, and Platform-as-a-Service offerings. Professional services, cloud software, and deployable apps are also offered via the community's digital platform. As one of the world's largest cloud aggregators, the Cloud28+ open community includes over 1,300 service providers, ISVs, solution providers, distributors, systems integrators, as well as universities and government institutions in 104 countries, providing a worldwide catalogue of over 100,000 offerings. The Cloud28+ community and digital business platform foster collaboration to increase knowledge sharing, create new business alliances, and accelerate business outcomes.

About Ori Industries

Ori Industries is laying the foundation for the global rollout of edge computing services. The company's edge platform simplifies workload provisioning across public, telco, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructure to support countless enterprise and consumer use cases. Ori Industries is based in London with a global workforce. For more information, please visit https://www.ori.co/.

