Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Berlin
10.11.21
14:13 Uhr
14,408 Euro
-0,138
-0,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2021 | 14:17
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Trade subject to notification for primary insiders

Kjetil Reinsberg, CEO of EiendomsMegler 1 Midt-Norge AS and member of SpareBank 1 SMN's group management, has 10 November 2021 sold 12 500 equity capital certificates in SpareBank 1 SMN (MING) at a price of NOK 143,1115 per equity capital certificate.

See attachment for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Notification 111021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/abf70d78-65a9-42ff-9b68-d0aad44f7f68)

SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.