Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Trade subject to notification for primary insiders

Kjetil Reinsberg, CEO of EiendomsMegler 1 Midt-Norge AS and member of SpareBank 1 SMN's group management, has 10 November 2021 sold 12 500 equity capital certificates in SpareBank 1 SMN (MING) at a price of NOK 143,1115 per equity capital certificate.

See attachment for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment