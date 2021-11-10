Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference being held November 16-19, 2021.

A pre-recorded, on-demand webcast of Savara's presentation will be available on the conference website beginning Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 am ET through Friday, November 19 at 12:00 pm ET. Additionally, a replay of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of Savara's website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ for 90 days following the event.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization.

More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005243/en/

Contacts:

Savara Inc. IR PR

Anne Erickson

Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff

anne.erickson@savarapharma.com

(512) 851-1366