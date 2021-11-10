ClickStream Corporation: HeyPal Launches Worldwide on the Google Play Store for Android Devices

Social Learning App Exceeds 447,000 Downloads Since its Successful iOS App Store Release

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world, has successfully launched its Android version of HeyPal in the Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.heypal.app).

Following the official launch of its iOS version in June 2021, the "language exchanging" HeyPal app has quickly grown to more than 447,000 total downloads. Current monthly active users are at 116,000, rising 17% in the last month. Furthermore, the HeyPal average app session time has reached 14 minutes and 30 seconds, far exceeding the five-minute average mobile users typically spend in an app.

"While the rapid growth of HeyPal on iOS has certainly been impressive, our Android release will make the app available to over six times more users across the globe, which we anticipate will significantly accelerate our international expansion going forward," said Jonathan Maxim, CEO of Nebula. "HeyPal facilitates an enhanced, natural social connection between avid language learners. While many other platforms provide basic tools like flashcards, they often lack the most important social piece: practicing with other people."

HeyPal offers a number of features that actively engages iOS users - and now Android users - while enhancing their overall experience, including instant auto-translation for texts and captions, algorithms that allow users to build their social profiles to increase their global followers, and the ability to upload fun and engaging videos as a form of communication. Furthermore, a new feature is in progress in which users get predictive texts to kickstart conversation and learning, that they can send to each other with a single tap - in the language the recipient is learning.

Smartphones running the Android operating system held an 87% share of the global market in 2019, versus 13% for mobile operating systems developed by Apple (iOS). The online language learning market was valued at $31.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $172.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period, according to Brand Essence Market Research.

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. will appear on HeyPal app's Instagram Live on Thursday November 11th, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT to discuss HeyPal's newest features, upgrades, plans for expanded content and the global launch on Android. The broadcast can be seen on @HeyPalApp IG page at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik, HeyPal, Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal , by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter , by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://nifter.io/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

Joey's Animal Kingdom is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom, please visit them online at https://www.wowee.world.

