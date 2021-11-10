LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference (Stifel) and at the Jefferies 2021 London Healthcare Conference (Jefferies).

The presentation at Stifel is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, November 17. The presentation at Jefferies will be available on demand beginning at 8 a.m. London time (3 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, November 18. The discussions will be available to all registered parties through webcasts accessible via the Investors section of the LivaNova website at www.livanova.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the LivaNova website for up to 90 days after the events.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005225/en/

Contacts:

LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts

+1 281-895-2382

Lindsey Little

Senior Director, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@livanova.com

Deanna Wilke

VP, Corporate Communications

Corporate.Communications@livanova.com