SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID's Chiefs Esports Announces Two Year Strategic Partnership with Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard and Jlingz Esports

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID). is pleased to release the following announcement in relation The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd which forms part of SQID's wholly owned ICON Esports Group.

The Chiefs Esports Club; Australia & New Zealand's leading esports organisation, and Manchester United superstar; Jesse Lingards' JLINGZ Esports will join forces through a strategic two year partnership.

The strategic partnership will be focused on global growth and expansion of both brands, shared knowledge and collaborative efforts across some partners, and the development of an international Esports Academy pathway for aspiring esports talent.

Jesse Lingard said, "I'm hugely excited for this partnership. Everyone knows I want to compete at the highest level in everything I'm involved in, and The Chiefs are perineal winners in the esports space so joining forces was an amazing opportunity. We're both dedicated to the development of our teams on the international scene which will allow us to connect to global audiences and fans which for me is really exciting. We're also committing to the development and creation of opportunities for young aspiring esports athletes at grassroots level, so together we'll be able to create and offer something previously not seen which we can all be proud of. It's a really exciting time for both our organisations and I cannot wait to get started."

"This partnership will open global opportunities for both clubs that will enable us to authentically connect with international fans." Nick Bobir, CEO of The Chiefs, said. "We are very excited to combine the expertise from esports and elite traditional sports. For us this is a step towards bridging the gap between the two regions, and creating more opportunities for teams, players, and brands."

Initially, the two will focus on partner collaborations, and a mutual competitive title; Rainbow Six: Siege. Currently, The Chiefs are the back-to-back-to-back 3x title holders of the Oceanic National Championship and reigning APAC Pro League: South Division champions, and JLINGZ esports competes in the UKIN Nationals Second Division.

More details regarding the Esports Academy will be revealed in the coming months. Both parties are aspiring to develop competitive pathways for players, but also educational pathways for staff, recognising the lack of international opportunities currently available for other areas of esports management.

You can catch JLINGZ Esports in action in the upcoming Rainbow 6 Siege UKIN Nationals Second Division. The Chiefs will be competing against the top 16 teams in the world, in the Six Sweden Major from November 8th - 14th.

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies Limited [CSE: SQID] is an Australian based Company engaged in payment processing and investing and growing esports gaming. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) segments through its leading partner platform (Merchant Warrior). The Company also wholly owns the ICON Esports (ICON) a leading Australia & New Zealand esports and gaming organisation, focussed on the commercial landscape of the Oceanic market through brand driven marketing campaigns and partnerships, nutrition supplements and merchandise to their esports and gaming audience.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS:

The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd ("The Chiefs") forms part of SQID Technologies wholly owned ICON Esports Group.

The Chiefs are one of the premier esports and gaming entertainment clubs in the ANZ region, featuring top teams in various competitive video games. Founded in 2014, The Chiefs have a consistent record of being highly successful within ANZ Esports competitions and are committed to the growth of the industry both on a domestic and international level.

ABOUT JLINGZ ESPORTS:

Jlingz Esports is the newly formed professional esports Organisation owned and developed by Manchester United and England superstar Jesse Lingard. This young vibrant organisation launched with the ambition of developing multiple teams to compete at the highest level across several titles, with a core belief in developing pathways for young athletes. Owner Jesse Lingard is a world renowned footballer famous for his flair and charisma on and off the pitch and has vowed to bring that same energy to his teams and athletes so JLINGZ Esports is the no.1 supported esports Organisation in the World.

