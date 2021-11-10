The dark and milk chocolate bars feature Supplant sugars from fiber, a prebiotic and lower calorie replacement for cane sugar, available now for purchase online

Today, The Supplant Company debuted its first US-available, direct-to-consumer offering: a set of premium chocolate bars, developed in partnership with acclaimed Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller.

Available in both milk chocolate and dark chocolate, the hand-crafted, small-batch chocolate bar recipes were developed with Chef Thomas Keller and feature Supplant sugars from fiber, a sugar alternative with prebiotic benefits and less than half the calories compared to traditional refined sugar. The bars feature cocoa beans from Venezuela, with the dark chocolate bar containing 70% cocoa and only being 150 calories per serving, and the milk chocolate containing 45% and being 160 calories per serving.

With the launch of the limited edition set of chocolate bars, The Supplant Company is introducing sugars from fiber to the more than $10 billion chocolate bar market1. Made using the fiber-rich parts of crops that currently don't make their way into the food system (such as upcycled straw, stems, and cobs of rice, wheat, and corn), Supplant sugars from fiber reduces the demand for cane sugar-a water-intensive crop that's a threat to biodiversity-and offers a solution to the very real problem of agricultural food waste.

"These chocolate bars represent years of dedication to discovering and developing a process of making sugars that are better for your body and for the environment, combined with Chef Keller's decades of extraordinary culinary expertise," said Dr. Tom Simmons, founder and chief executive officer of The Supplant Company. "We're thrilled to introduce them this holiday season."

"Supplant allows us to make chocolate bars that are just as delicious as the chocolate we make at The French Laundry, but with the added benefits of improved human and environmental health. We're proud to be partners," said Chef Thomas Keller.

This new chocolate debuts just in time for the holiday season; the premium chocolate bars will be available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 10 for $9.99 per bar at the newly launched website, shop.supplant.com.

Stay tuned for additional consumer product offerings from The Supplant Company in the months ahead. To learn more about Supplant sugars from fiber and its availability, visit https://www.supplant.com/.

About Supplant sugars from fiber:

The Supplant Company is defining a new category of food ingredient: sugars from fiber. Supplant sugars from fiber is a brand new blend of sugars found naturally in plant fiber. With Supplant sugars from fiber, your favorite treats can look, feel and taste like they're supposed to. But because it's made from fiber, Supplant sugars from fiber is lower in calories, has a lower glycemic response, and is prebiotic. It's made by upcycling agricultural side streams. For example, in wheat and rice, it's made from the straw, not the grain; in corn (maize), it's made from the cob, not the kernel. These fiber-rich parts of crops are hugely abundant and don't typically make their way into the food system. The Supplant Company was founded by Dr. Tom Simmons, whose innovation in discovering how to restore the sugars within fiber by breaking it apart in a specific order and in specific ways, has made the benefits of sugars from fiber available and accessible. For more information on Supplant sugars from fiber, visit https://www.supplant.com/ and follow Supplant on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Medium.

About Chef Thomas Keller:

Thomas Keller's name is synonymous with quality and high standards. The chef and proprietor has established a collection of restaurants that sets a new paradigm within the hospitality profession, including The French Laundry, in Napa Valley, and Per Se, in New York, among others. He is the first and only American-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious Michelin Guide, as well as the first American male chef to be designated a Chevalier of The French Legion of Honor, the highest decoration in France. Chef Keller has earned countless accolades, including The Culinary Institute of America's "Chef of the Year" Award, the James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Chef" and "Outstanding Restaurateur" Awards and Michelin Guide's Chef Mentor Award. He holds an honorary Doctor's in Culinary Arts from The Culinary Institute of America. Chef Keller led a team from the U.S. to its first-ever gold medal in the Bocuse d'Or, a prestigious biannual competition that is regarded as the Olympics of the culinary world. With more than 1.5 million copies in circulation, he is the author of six cookbooks, including the recently released The French Laundry, Per Se

