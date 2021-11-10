Rafay Systems Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Rafay meets strict industry-accepted security and privacy requirements for Kubernetes Operations Platform customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems ( https://rafay.co/ ), the leading platform provider for Kubernetes Operations , today announced it has completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit. Achieved earlier this year, the certification demonstrates Rafay's commitment to the most rigorous security standards for its own operations and handling of customer data.

Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is an internal controls report capturing how a company safeguards customer data and how well those controls are operating. These benchmarks are based on five Trust Services Criteria - privacy, confidentiality, security, availability, and processing integrity. Companies that use cloud service providers use SOC 2 reports to assess and address the risks associated with third-party technology services.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance this year is a testament to Rafay's enduring commitment to security," said Rupinder (Robbie) Gill, PhD, Engineering Director for Infrastructure & Security, CISSP. "Security continues to be a top priority for our clients. This certification puts customers at ease knowing that their data and privacy are held to the strictest standards. Rafay will continue its pursuit in improving the security techniques and operational practices for our customers."

To learn more about Rafay's commitment to secure operations for Kubernetes clusters and applications, visit: https://rafay.co/platform/kubernetes-cluster-application-security/

As a SaaS company, Rafay delivers a centralized, enterprise-grade level of security and control for both Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications. Rafay's built in Zero-Trust architecture helps reduce the risk of breaches and multi-tenancy capabilities enables more secure infrastructure and operations practices to reduce the risk of downtime. By integrating Kubernetes cluster and application lifecycle management operations, teams can centrally control access and provide full auditability. Through this approach, Rafay customers better comply with their own security policies and industry regulations.

SOC 2 Type II compliance ensures Rafay customers' data and the information of their Kubernetes ecosystems are protected at all times with strict compliance requirements. Rafay is dedicated to the security and privacy of its customers, and has plans for more certifications and measures in the future.

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems offers the industry's first Kubernetes Operations Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today's business innovation. With Rafay, platform teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the Edge. Deploying apps across multiple environments is streamlined, and enterprise-grade control and governance to application deployment workflows are offered through a single, unified platform. This breakthrough approach brings a new and much-needed operations mindset to the increasingly outdated Kubernetes Management market. With the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform, platform teams enjoy centralized visibility, management and automation across once disparate processes and systems, resulting in the improved delivery of modern applications. Rafay's growing customer roster includes clients such as Verizon, SonicWall and Guardant Health. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co .

