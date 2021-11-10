Admission to trading of BH Meraki UAB bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit the bonds of BH Meraki UAB to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of BH Meraki UAB bonds is November 15, 2021. Issuer's full name BH Meraki UAB --------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name NHCM --------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000405243 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 19.11.2022 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 100 --------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 40 000 --------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 4 000 000 --------------------------------------------------- Fixed annual coupon rate, % 5 --------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments 19 November, 2021 19 May, 2022 19 November, 2022 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name NHCM050022FA --------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius --------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of BH Meraki UAB is "Sorainen ir partneriai" (Lithuanian office). BH Meraki UAB Information Document, Final Terms and audited annual report for the year 2020 are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024930