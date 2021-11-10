Anzeige
10.11.2021 | 15:17
Admission to trading of BH Meraki UAB bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit the bonds of BH Meraki UAB to trading on First
North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first
trading day of BH Meraki UAB bonds is November 15, 2021. 





Issuer's full name       BH Meraki UAB   
---------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name       NHCM        
---------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code        LT0000405243    
---------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date    19.11.2022     
---------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond, EUR 100        
---------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds         40 000       
---------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 4 000 000     
---------------------------------------------------
Fixed annual coupon rate, %   5         
---------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments         19 November, 2021 
                19 May, 2022    
                19 November, 2022 
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      NHCM050022FA    
---------------------------------------------------
??Market            First North Vilnius
---------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of BH Meraki UAB is "Sorainen ir partneriai" (Lithuanian
office). 

BH Meraki UAB Information Document, Final Terms and audited annual report for
the year 2020 are enclosed. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024930
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
