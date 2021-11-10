Contract with US-based natural gas and electric utility company is Blackline's largest ever

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model, today announced the close of a record-setting $7.8 million deal with a US-based natural gas and electric utility company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the customer has purchased G7 wearables and accessories, paired with a two-year service contract to protect close to 3,000 of their front-line workers across multiple states.

"We are seeing a strengthening in our sales momentum with the adoption of our products and services in a broad range of industries and this record-breaking deal speaks to our leadership in the area of connected safety," said Cody Slater, President and CEO, Blackline Safety.

"This new contract, in a key growth sector for us, also demonstrates the applicability of our all-in-one solution for lone workers, gas detection and compliance to solve workplace challenges across multiple market segments in geographies around the globe."

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005663/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Blackline Safety

Christine Gillies, CMO

cgillies@blacklinesafety.com

+1 403-629-9434