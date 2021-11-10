Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 10
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 9 November 2021 was 394.54p (ex income) 396.04p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
10 November 2021
