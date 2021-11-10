On AS "VIRŠI-A" Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 4, 2021 to admit to trading AS "VIRŠI-A" shares on the Alternative market First North and set the first trading day - November 11, 2021 with the condition that on November 10, 2021 settlements for all AS "VIRŠI-A" shares subscribed for within the framework of the Offer have been made. On November 10, 2021 settlements for all AS "VIRŠI-A" shares subscribed for within the framework of the Offer have been made, thus the condition to admit for trading AS "VIRŠI-A" shares on the Alternative market First North as of November 11, 2021 has been met. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "VIRŠI-A" Issuer's short name VIRSI Securities ISIN code LV0000101848 Nominal value of one security 0.50 EUR Number of securities 13 355 720 Orderbook short name VIRSI Orderbook ID 240344 ICB classification 40401030 - Specialty Retailers List Alternative market First North The Certified Adviser of AS "VIRŠI-A" is AS LHV Pank. AS "VIRŠI-A" prospectus is available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.