Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
10.11.2021 | 15:29
On AS "VIRŠI-A" Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 4, 2021 to admit to trading AS "VIRŠI-A" 
shares on the Alternative market First North and set the first trading day -
November 11, 2021 with the condition that on November 10, 2021 settlements for
all AS "VIRŠI-A" shares subscribed for within the framework of the Offer have
been made. 

On November 10, 2021 settlements for all AS "VIRŠI-A" shares subscribed for
within the framework of the Offer have been made, thus the condition to admit
for trading AS "VIRŠI-A"  shares on the Alternative market First North as of
November 11, 2021 has been met. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS "VIRŠI-A"         
Issuer's short name      VIRSI             
Securities ISIN code      LV0000101848         
Nominal value of one security 0.50 EUR           
Number of securities      13 355 720          
Orderbook short name      VIRSI             
Orderbook ID          240344            
ICB classification       40401030 - Specialty Retailers
List              Alternative market First North

The Certified Adviser of AS "VIRŠI-A" is AS LHV Pank.

AS "VIRŠI-A" prospectus is available in the announcement here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
