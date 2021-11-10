Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
WKN: A3C587 ISIN: SE0016787279 Ticker-Symbol: 86Q 
Frankfurt
10.11.21
09:16 Uhr
0,360 Euro
+0,020
+5,88 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XP CHEMISTRIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP CHEMISTRIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
10.11.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, XP Chemistries TO1 (582/21)

At the request of XP Chemistries AB, equity rights will be traded on First
North as from November 12, 2021. 

Security name: XP Chemistries TO1
----------------------------------
Short name:   XPC TO1      
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016843262   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  240810      
----------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe  
     for one (1) new share in the XP Chemistries AB through cash      
     corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the
     Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 22   
     August 2022 and 2 September 2022, however, the conversion price may  
     amount to a minimum of SEK 0.0334 and a maximum of SEK 6.75.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 6 September 2022 - 20 September 2022                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  16 September 2022                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.
