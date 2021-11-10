Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, XP Chemistries TO1 (582/21)

At the request of XP Chemistries AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 12, 2021. Security name: XP Chemistries TO1 ---------------------------------- Short name: XPC TO1 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016843262 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 240810 ---------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the XP Chemistries AB through cash corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 22 August 2022 and 2 September 2022, however, the conversion price may amount to a minimum of SEK 0.0334 and a maximum of SEK 6.75. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 6 September 2022 - 20 September 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 16 September 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.