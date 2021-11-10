

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid reports of coronavirus infections in the United States rising again, the Covid casualties graph is showing a downward trend.



The weekly average of Covid deaths in the country fell by by 11 percent within a fortnight, according to latest data compiled by New York Times.



Tuesday's death toll - 1662 - was nearly half of the recent peak of 3155, recorded on September 23. It takes the national total to 757,409, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 79829 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the U.S. total cases increased to 46,694,852.



Minnesota reported the most number of cases - 7165 - while Ohio reported most deaths - 215.



46,287 people are currently hospitalized in the U.S. It marks 12 percent decrease within a fortnight.



A total of 37,604,540 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 194,168,611 people in the United States, or 58.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 85.7 percent of people above 65.



224,257,467 people, or 67.5 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



433,156,393 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 25,368,545 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 13.1 percent of the population.



