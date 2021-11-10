Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Petri Castrén

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 17:30 (EET)
TaaleriPlc - Managers' transactions - Petri Castrén
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Castrén, Petri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20211110102104_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 115 Unit price: 11.0556 EUR
(2): Volume: 65 Unit price: 11.0554 EUR
(3): Volume: 154 Unit price: 11.0556 EUR
(4): Volume: 149 Unit price: 11.0555 EUR
(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.05 EUR
(6): Volume: 584 Unit price: 11.0524 EUR
(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 11.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.05 EUR
(9): Volume: 180 Unit price: 11.05 EUR
(10): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.05 EUR
(11): Volume: 149 Unit price: 11.097 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(11): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 11.05554 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com