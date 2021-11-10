Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7P1 ISIN: FI4000062195 Ticker-Symbol: 295 
Frankfurt
10.11.21
08:08 Uhr
10,900 Euro
-0,100
-0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAALERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAALERI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2021 | 16:41
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Petri Castrén

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 17:30 (EET)

TaaleriPlc - Managers' transactions - Petri Castrén

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Castrén, Petri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20211110102104_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 115 Unit price: 11.0556 EUR

(2): Volume: 65 Unit price: 11.0554 EUR

(3): Volume: 154 Unit price: 11.0556 EUR

(4): Volume: 149 Unit price: 11.0555 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(6): Volume: 584 Unit price: 11.0524 EUR

(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(9): Volume: 180 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(10): Volume: 600 Unit price: 11.05 EUR

(11): Volume: 149 Unit price: 11.097 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 11.05554 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


TAALERI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.