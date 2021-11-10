Percepto AIM Named to TIME's List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2021

Launches next generation AIM 2022 on Nov. 17

MODI'IN, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto , pioneering autonomous inspection with industrial robotics, is proud to announce that it has been named one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 in the AI category.

"It is truly an honor to receive this award from TIME, a great and respected media brand for nearly a hundred years," said Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira. "Percepto created a new paradigm for industrial facility inspection by integrating AI and autonomous robot management with advanced visual data analysis. Being on this list is a testament to this accomplishment, and we thank the editors and staff at TIME for this recognition."

Percepto will launch the 2022 AIM upgrade during a livestream event on Wed., Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. ET . The new platform features AI-powered analytics tailor-made for specific industrial sectors such as solar, mining, energy, and oil & gas.





TIME's annual list celebrates the 100 groundbreaking inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. See the full list and Percepto AIM's profile within the AI category .

Percepto Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring (AIM) is a field-proven software solution for industrial sites that employs drones and robots to automate inspections, emergency response and security. Critical infrastructure and industrial facilities with sensitive, complex equipment require frequent monitoring to ensure business continuity and comply with safety and environmental guidelines. With Percepto AIM, these sites can remotely and without a human operator prevent serious failures, respond quickly to disasters, and enable business continuity. From data capture to AI-powered insights and reports, Percepto AIM is the only end-to-end automated inspection solution on the market with its platform deployed at Fortune 500 companies around the world.

To assemble the 2021 list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact. The result was a list including an innovative, eco-friendly dye for jeans, a truly novel pasta shape, groundbreaking vaccines for COVID-19 and malaria-and much more.

About Percepto

Percepto is at the forefront of redefining how industrial sites and critical infrastructure are holistically inspected and monitored, harnessing remote robotics to autonomously collect, aggregate, and analyze visual data.

Leveraging its experience with Percepto Sparrow, the most deployed drone-in-a-box solution on the market, the company introduced Percepto AIM (Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring), the first end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring platform. Percepto AIM empowers the remote operation center of the future to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers in more than 10 countries including ENEL, Florida Power and Light and Verizon. The company is the recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co.

