A 37 MW solar plant was built in Japan's mountainous eastern Nagano prefecture. The project was developed by Singapore-based Vena Energy and constructed by Japanese contractor Airu.Land-constrained Japan is currently seeing a larger number of utility scale solar projects being built in mountainous areas, due to lack of available flat land and increasing measures to limit the deployment of solar parks in agricultural areas. One of these projects is a 37 MW solar plant built by Singapore-based renewable energy developer Vena Energy in Kawakami, a village located at an altitude of 1,185m in Japan's ...

