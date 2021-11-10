Purchase, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) today announced that Bill Wilson, CEO, & Stu Rosenstein, CFO, will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. Mr. Wilson and Mr. Rosenstein will highlight the Company's transformation into a Digital First Company that generates nearly 50% of total revenue from its Digital Platform and Solutions during a presentation on Wednesday, November 17th, at 10:15 A.M. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 16-17th, 2021

Presentation: November 17th at 10:15 AM ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AC7srL2GRS66sv8cPBkgnQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing websites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 25,950 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

