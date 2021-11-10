Hexagon Purus ASA: Successful completion of the acquisition of Wystrach and issuance of consideration shares

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus" or the "Company") on 30 September 2021, regarding Hexagon Purus' entry into of a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Wystrach GmbH ("Wystrach"), a leading European systems and solutions provider for storage and transport of compressed gases (the "Transaction").

Hexagon Purus is pleased to announce that the Transaction has been successfully completed. Consequently, the board of directors of the Company has, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Company's shareholder meeting on 3 November 2020, issued 4,444,430 new shares of Hexagon Purus (the "Consideration Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 33.4343 per share, to the seller as part consideration for the shares of Wystrach.

Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Consideration Shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have 233 536 669 shares in issue, each of par value NOK 0.10.



Contacts:

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com



About Wystrach:



Founded in 1988 in Weeze, Germany, Wystrach is a full-service provider of high- pressure storage and transportation solutions for hydrogen and other gases. Its portfolio includes stationary bundles; containers of all sizes; tank systems for trains, buses, and trucks; and storage solutions, e.g. for power-to-gas applications. The company also offers a mobile hydrogen refueling station, the WyRefueler, in its range of products. In addition to in-house design and production capabilities, Wystrach offers end-to-end service packages for assembly, commissioning, and maintenance, and also provides support on approval matters. Wystrach is based in the Lower Rhine region of Germany and employs around 185 people