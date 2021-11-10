Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
10.11.21
17:29 Uhr
3,100 Euro
-0,035
-1,12 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0453,13018:14
3,0753,13018:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2021 | 17:53
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA: Successful completion of the acquisition of Wystrach and issuance of consideration shares

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus" or the "Company") on 30 September 2021, regarding Hexagon Purus' entry into of a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Wystrach GmbH ("Wystrach"), a leading European systems and solutions provider for storage and transport of compressed gases (the "Transaction").

Hexagon Purus is pleased to announce that the Transaction has been successfully completed. Consequently, the board of directors of the Company has, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Company's shareholder meeting on 3 November 2020, issued 4,444,430 new shares of Hexagon Purus (the "Consideration Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 33.4343 per share, to the seller as part consideration for the shares of Wystrach.

Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Consideration Shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have 233 536 669 shares in issue, each of par value NOK 0.10.


Contacts:

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com


About Wystrach:

Founded in 1988 in Weeze, Germany, Wystrach is a full-service provider of high- pressure storage and transportation solutions for hydrogen and other gases. Its portfolio includes stationary bundles; containers of all sizes; tank systems for trains, buses, and trucks; and storage solutions, e.g. for power-to-gas applications. The company also offers a mobile hydrogen refueling station, the WyRefueler, in its range of products. In addition to in-house design and production capabilities, Wystrach offers end-to-end service packages for assembly, commissioning, and maintenance, and also provides support on approval matters. Wystrach is based in the Lower Rhine region of Germany and employs around 185 people


HEXAGON PURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.