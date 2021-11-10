Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, November 10
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
The Company announces that, on 10 November 2021 it repurchased 110,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 194.5p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 31,888,775.
The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 31,888,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 77,426,115.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
10 November 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de