Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
WKN: 658573 ISIN: SE0000549412 Ticker-Symbol: KUK 
10.11.21
15:54 Uhr
10.11.2021 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment in VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in Kungsleden Aktiebolag

Kungsleden Aktiebolag (KLED, SE0000549412) will be removed from the Index
effective Monday, November 15, 2021 as Castellum Aktiebolag holds 91.9% due to
cash tender offer made in Kungsleden Aktiebolag. Last inclusion date for
Kungsleden Aktiebolag will be Friday, November 12, 2021. 

For more information refer to section 3.1 in CorporateActions Manual

