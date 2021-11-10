Index: Adjustment in VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in Kungsleden Aktiebolag

Kungsleden Aktiebolag (KLED, SE0000549412) will be removed from the Index effective Monday, November 15, 2021 as Castellum Aktiebolag holds 91.9% due to cash tender offer made in Kungsleden Aktiebolag. Last inclusion date for Kungsleden Aktiebolag will be Friday, November 12, 2021. For more information refer to section 3.1 in CorporateActions Manual Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025914