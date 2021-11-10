Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

NEWS RELEASE

10 November 2021

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2022 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2022.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Thursday, 16 December 2021.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913