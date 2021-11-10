Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Frankfurt
10.11.21
08:06 Uhr
43,180 Euro
-0,420
-0,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.11.2021
59 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 10

NEWS RELEASE

10 November 2021

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2022 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2022.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Thursday, 16 December 2021.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913

