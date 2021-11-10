Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 10 novembre/November 2021) The common shares of Muzhu Mining Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a junior exploration firm focused on unlocking accredited mineral claims. The company currently has a focus on a project located within the Province of Quebec.

Les actions ordinaires de Muzhu Mining Ltd. ont été approuvées pour l'inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles à www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. est une société d'exploration junior axée sur le déblocage de claims miniers accrédités. L'entreprise se concentre actuellement sur un projet situé dans la province de Québec.

Issuer/Émetteur: Muzhu Mining Ltd. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MUZU Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 19 565 750 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 62848H 10 8 ISIN: CA 62848H 10 8 2 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 11 novembre/November 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 decembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Capital Transfer Agency ULC

