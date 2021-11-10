Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
PR Newswire
10.11.2021 | 20:28
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tradewind Finance Presents at World Trade Center Utah Webinar: Accessing Capital for International Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind recently contributed at a webinar hosted by World Trade Center (WTC) Utah and the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce. The event, centered on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in Utah and beyond, discussed how to maneuver unwieldly capital restrictions to achieve business growth and success.

Tradewind Finance Logo

David Karlbach, Managing Director WTC Utah, commented: "WTC's mission to make Utah the crossroads of the world, one company at a time, is very important to us. Raising capital is critical for companies to grow and it is key that we identify a broad perspective on all the different ways that companies can raise capital."

Key members of the Tradewind Team contributed at the event by discussing how Tradewind's trade-based, credit-insurable offerings may serve as an alternative or even compliment a variety of financing methods available to small and medium-sized businesses in the US.

A link to the recording webinar can be found here: https://youtu.be/F3OaHbFoKuw

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance company, maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

Contact:

Tradewind Finance
contact@tradewindfinance.com
https://www.tradewindfinance.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024514/Tradewind_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
