

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Wednesday, lifting the most active gold futures contracts to a firm close for a fourth successive session, after data showed a sharp acceleration in U.S. consumer price inflation in the month of October.



The dollar firmed against its major counterparts as rising inflation raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



The dollar index surged up to 94.84, gaining nearly 1% after data showing a sharp acceleration in U.S. consumer price inflation raised



Gold futures for December ended up by $17.50 or about 1% at $1,848.30 an ounce, the highest settlement since mid-June.



Silver futures for December surged up $0.454 to settle at $24.772 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $4.3230 per pound, down $0.0500 from the previous close.



Data released by the Labor Department showed the consumer price index jumped by 0.9% in October after rising by 0.4% in September. Economists had expected consumer prices to climb by 0.6%.



Excluding higher prices for food and energy, core consumer prices still increased by 0.6% in October after inching up by 0.2% in September. Core prices were expected to rise by 0.4%.



The Labor Department also said the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 6.2% in October from 5.4% in September, reaching the highest level since November of 1990.



The annual rate of growth in core prices also accelerated to 4.6% from 4%, reflecting the biggest jump in prices since August of 1991.



The acceleration in the rate of consumer price inflation has raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates even though the Federal Reserve has signaled it will not be in a hurry to begin raising rates.



Meanwhile, a separate report released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims edged down to 267,000 in the week ended November 6th, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 271,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 265,000 from the 269,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Jobless claims decreased for the sixth consecutive week, once again falling to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.



