Finley & Runyan and Southwest Dental Care of Abilene Merge to form Southwest Dental Group

ABILENE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Two respected Abilene dental practices, Finley & Runyan and Southwest Dental Care of Abilene, have joined forces to become Southwest Dental Group.

Southwest Dental Group opened its new office on Antilley Road in August 2021 in a newly-constructed building with state-of-the-art technology.

"We believe combining our practices under one roof will make things more convenient for patients," Dr. Richard Gore said. "Since we can offer more services in one location, we are referring fewer patients and are able to treat them in our office."

The practice offers an expanded range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry (such as dental implants, crowns, veneers and teeth whitening), pediatric dentistry (including sealants), orthodontic treatment, oral surgery, periodontics (screening and treatment for gum disease) and treatment for sleep apnea and TMJ/temporomandibular disease.

"By merging our practices, we're combining the expertise of four providers, allowing us to consult with each other for better outcomes," Dr. Clayton Runyan said.

Southwest Dental Group's four practitioners, three of whom are Abilene natives, have over nine decades of combined dental experience and all share a strong commitment to serving the community.

In addition to his strong foundation in general dentistry, Dr. Runyan has special expertise in dental implants. Dr. Finley is certified to treat patients with traditional orthodontic systems and Invisalign, which is a convenient alternative to braces.

Dr. Gore has an emphasis on cosmetic restorations, as well as functional restorations that help patients chew more comfortably and relieve jaw pain. Dr. Chris Proctor has a passion for helping people overcome fear and anxiety about dental care by using new technology that makes treatment more comfortable.

"Although we've combined practices and have a new name, our values and quality of care have stayed the same," Dr. Proctor said. "We're focused on listening to patients and educating them about oral health in a friendly and welcoming environment."

About Southwest Dental Group

Formed in August 2021, Southwest Dental Group brings two practices - Southwest Dental Care of Abilene and Finley & Runyan - together in one location. Their state-of-the-art practice offers general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implant dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, emergency dental care and more. To learn more or schedule an appointment, please call 325-244-2434 or visit https://southwestdentalgroup.com

